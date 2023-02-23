Julian Andres Santa

The Grand Tours of cycling for this 2023 will begin in May and after the first races on the international calendar this year, the UCI released the updated ranking with the best in the world. The victories in the initial competitions They have given points to several riders in the peloton to position themselves in the main places of this ladder, where Tadej Pogacar, today’s top star in pedal sports, he continues to be the number one ranking.

Europe in the lead

The Slovenian is closely followed by Wout Van Aert, Remco Evenpoel y Jonas Vingegaard. The Europeans have established themselves thanks to their leading role in various competitions throughout the world and their good performances in the last grand tours.

The best of Colombians

In what has to do with the location of the Colombian cyclists, the big news is Daniel Felipe Martinez. Let us remember that the one born in Soacha was winner of the Tour of the Algarve and managed to climb up to the tenth position why is ranking, being the best located of ours. For his part, Sergio Andres Higuita occupies box number 11, while Nairo Quintana and Egan Bernal son 121 y 2049 respectively.

UCI international ranking 2023

1. Tadej Pogacar – SLO (UAE TEAM EMIRATES): 5531 points.

2. Wout Van Aert – BEL (JUMBO-VISMA): 4525 pts.

3. Remco Evenepoel – BEL (SOUDAL QUICK-STEP): 4057.5 pts.

4. Jonas Vingegaard – THE (JUMBO-VISMA): 3,154 pts.

5. Arnaud De Lie – BEL (LOTTO DSTNY): 2490 pts.

6. Pello Bilbao López de Armentia – ESP (BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS): 2346 pts.

7. Aleksandr Vlasov – (BORA – HANSGROHE): 2274 pts.

8. Stefan Kung – SUI (GROUPAMA – FDJ): 2215 pts.

9. Michael Matthews – AUS (TEAM JAYCO ALULA): 2157.67 pts.

10. Daniel Felipe Martínez – COL (INEOS GRENADIERS): 2030 pts.