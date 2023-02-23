news-txt”>

“1888: Bologna – beyond the Alps and back” is the title of a cycle of two chamber music appointments that alludes to the comparison and exchanges between the Italian musical environment, in particular the Bolognese one, and the German one built around the figure of Giuseppe Martucci , pianist, composer and conductor, since 1886 director of the Liceo Musicale of Bologna. A convinced Wagnerian and interested in transalpine symphonism, Martucci as conductor and composer made a significant contribution to the opening of Italian musical culture towards Austro-German music. And if Bologna had already been an outpost for the diffusion of Wagnerian musical drama in Italy since 1871, it was Martucci himself who directed the premiere of Tristan und Isolde on 2 June 1888.

The first of the two appointments, curated by Anna Quaranta and Anna Scalfaro as part of the La Soffitta 2022-2024 project, is scheduled for February 24 at 9 pm in the DAMSLab Auditorium and dedicated to the vocals of Wagner and Martucci. The mezzo-soprano Christine Streubühr and the pianist Anna Quaranta will propose the cycle of Wesendonck-Lieder by the German composer, written in 1857-58. While by Martucci, the original version for voice and piano of The Song of Memories will be presented, a lyric poem on verses by Rocco Emanuele Pagliara, published in 1887 and later transcribed for orchestra. On 13 March (again at 21) Giuseppe Martucci will be joined by Johannes Brahms, who, having already passed through Bologna on his travels in Italy in 1882 and 1887, stayed there again in 1888, meeting Martucci himself. On stage again Christine Streubühr and Anna Quaranta, with violinist Federica Giani, Francesca Levorato on viola and Giuseppe Barutti on cello.

In continuity with the vocal path of the previous appointment, the first four titles of the Fünf Lieder Op. 105, composed precisely in those years, will also be performed by Brahms.

Two instrumental works by both musicians will then be presented: the three Pieces for violin and piano op. 67 by Martucci, completed in 1887 and published in Leipzig in 1888, and the Quartet for piano and strings n. 3 op. 60 in C minor.

Both concerts are free to enter.