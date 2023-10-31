Maruja Vieira will live forever

Maria Clara Ospina

Kind, smiling and kind are the first words that come to my mind when I think of her. María Vieira White, or simply Maruja, as Pablo Neruda baptized her, was all heart, like she is a mother.

I have listened to his poems since I was a child; I liked to repeat that one: “When it was necessary to choose / between bread and flowers / we bought roses…

I met her at the end of 2006 when I presented her with the manuscript of my first collection of poems, Wind Calligraphy, looking for your comments. Something risky for me, she was already an established poet, one of the most prominent in Colombia and perhaps in Latin America. At 56 years old, I was a little late, just starting.

I could not have chosen a wiser and more respectful criticism for my verses. We had a natural empathy from the first moment. We talked for hours about his parents, his brother Gilberto Vieira, leader of the Colombian communist party, and my parents, leaders of the conservative party; something that instead of bothering us seemed to unite us. She told me about something that forever marked her life, the loss of her husband. That was perhaps what brought us closer; my husband had also died. We both understood what she called “the struggle of the word against the voracity of oblivion.”

We analyze poetry, as catharsis, as a means of expressing lights and shadows, everyday life and the eternal, an incandescent look towards the past but also towards the future.

Days later he sent me a kind prologue to Wind Calligraphy. I copy some of his beautiful words because they gave me wings and oxygen to sustain my verses: “These poems are beautifully descriptive and achieve visual, auditory and sensory effects. (…) They are the product of an ancestral culture, which is reflected in the choice of the exact sound, of the slow and certain inner cadence, of the word that contains and encompasses the meaning of beliefs and feelings.”

In the latest anthology of his work recently published with the name of one of his most significant poems The NAME FROM BEFORE; written shortly after the death of her husband; The great poet and I are united in the same irreparable sadness.

/ It is not easy to write the name before. /It’s like returning to an old suit, / some flowers, / a book, / a mirror yellowed by the years. / With that other name / it was like having in your hands / all the light of the air. / Now I return to my old name, / my name of ashes, / the one that walked with me through time / and through solitudes. / But I hear laughter and small steps. / All has not been lost. / Here I am again, / facing life, / with my old name.

Maruja Viera will remain with us in her poems, reflective, intimately moving and deeply human. I am grateful to have known her, to have shared with her some moments, perhaps very few, but always unforgettable.

Today we will buy roses in his name and surround his dear daughter Ana Mercedes with love, the most complete inheritance he has left us.

