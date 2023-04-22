Marvel actress confessed that she is a fan of ‘I am Betty, the ugly one’

The Marvel film saga is one of the most popular in the world. In fact, experts say that it changed the way in which feature films about superheroes were conceived, making this a cult product.

Just as the popularity of this cinematographic universe grew in a stratospheric way, the fame of those who play superheroes as well. It is the case of Elizabeth Olsen, an actress from Los Angeles, California, United States whose talent in this profession has earned her great recognition, added to this, her performance as ‘The Scarlet Witch’ in the Avengers productions and the Wanda Vision series, have increased its value in the sector.

Well, Olsen, who enjoys worldwide popularity, confessed in an interview on The Jess Cagle Podcast, one of the main productions that shaped her and influenced her for her job, surprising Colombia assuring that this was ‘I am Betty, the ugly’, assuring that it was one of the series that he watched the most in his adolescence.