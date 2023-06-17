Home » Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Insomanic Games has no plans for a free demo
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Insomanic Games has no plans for a free demo

Insomaniac Games non ha no plan for a free demo Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to be published before the launch in shops, set for October 20, 2023 exclusively for PS5.

Confirmation came afteropening of pre-orders through a tweet from the studio in response to a user who precisely asked whether or not a trial version will be published before the release. While not excluding this eventuality a priori, the Insomaniac Games Twitter profile limited itself to stating that “there are no plans for a demo”.

Many are curious to try the new powers of the Symbiote, test the possibility of instantly switch between Peter and Miles with one key and all the other novelties introduced in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and in this sense a trial version would certainly have been appreciated.

However, this confirmation from Insomniac Games shouldn’t surprise too much, considering that they are rarely made for PlayStation Studios games. Furthermore, in this case we are talking about a sequel to an open-world game and therefore we can imagine that creating an ad hoc demo that contains the most important innovations in a limited portion of the map would inevitably it would steal time and resources to the development team.

The hope is, at the very least, that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gets one time trial version for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers from launch or in the weeks following, as in the case of Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok.

