Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be dark without losing its humor, confirms Insomniac Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will tell a darker story, but nevertheless, just like its two predecessors, “warmth and humor” will still be key to the upcoming sequel.

That’s what the says creative director Bryan Intihar, who recently addressed the subject in an interview with Eurogamer. Speaking about the game’s darker tone, Intihar said that this comes organically from the narrative choices the studio is making.

“We have Kraven – which we confirmed at the beginning of the presentation – and obviously we showed Venom when we announced the game and now the symbiote and Pete being bonded to the symbiote, there’s naturally going to be some darker elements to the story,” he said. “It’s just about being respectful of these characters and what they bring to the overall experience.”

That said, Intihar says the game holds a certain equilibrium rather than leaning too much on these dark tones, and that some of these elements can also be seen in the recent gameplay reveal.

“What we’ve talked about a lot is that, whether it’s Marvel’s Spider Man or Miles Morales, our games still have warmth and humour“, he said. “It’s about finding a balance between the darker themes and characters, but also to offer a very human story in which there is a lot of warmth and humor… I think this was difficult. But I think we found a good balance in the end.”

“I think you saw it in the gameplay presentation. We have the moments with Ganke and Miles and the Falcon trailing behind him – the Talon drone – and then, at the end, there’s the joke about Peter switching and Miles he goes, ‘You know, it’s never been like that,’ right? So we have these human elements, both on the serious side where we see the symbiote affect Peter, but also on the lighter side.”

Intihar then added that the narrative team of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – made up of Jon Paquette and Benjamin Arfmannwho both worked on Marvel’s Spider-Man and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – did “a great job” of finding the right balance when it comes to the tone of the game.

“They’ve done a great job,” he said. “But it’s very, very difficult. But that’s what we owe to the players. We owe it to them, to balance these darker themes with the symbiote and Kraven and Venom, and maybe others. But also, you know, make people laugh people”.