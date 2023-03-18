Michael Zetterer: Replaced the sick Pavlenka and was in the Bundesliga for the first time in the starting XI. Great how he parried Thuram’s shot from close range (23′). When the Frenchman made it 1-0, he didn’t look as good as if he had been caught flat-footed. In a long duel with Thuram then again with a strong foot parade (62nd). At 1: 2 powerless. Note 3,5

Amos Pieper: With all the effort and all the force, it seemed a bit jittery at times. In the end, the right central defender did a solid job – without making any big mistakes, but also without having a major impact on the game. Note 3,5

Niklas Stark: Conducted the chain of three properly at first, and was initially very close to the opponents. But the defense chief sometimes let himself be lured out too much – and his header defense before Gladbach’s second goal was poor. Note 4

Fabio Chiarodia

(until 63rd): Starting eleven premiere for the only 17-year-old with the Werder professionals – and then immediately with a bad ball loss that almost meant 0: 1. But the Italian not only shook that off, he then defended strongly against Thuram and Co.. However, the young professional could not maintain the level, not fast enough at 0: 1, shortly afterwards a bit disoriented. He probably ran out of breath, too, and a little later it was over for him. Note 3,5

Mitchell Weiser: It’s bewitched! Really good going forward, not only showed the Gladbachers his heels once. Although the last pass and the conclusion were not optimal. And once again his bad pass in midfield led to a goal – this time the 0:1 (48th). He wanted to make up for his mistake by running blindly and was at least involved in the 2:2. Note 3,5

Ilia Gruev (until 81.): Stach as a six again and again, especially to disrupt Kone in the build-up. Sometimes ball thief – like before the 1:1. Very active and alert in front of the defence. Note 2,5

Anthony Jung: Striking start on the left, holding the ball well and using his body skillfully. Then held back more and more – later as a central defender anyway. But with winning the ball before the 2:2. Note 3

Niklas Schmidt: What a tunnel against Stindl, with whom he almost solved a big problem in his own penalty area (14′). His special playfulness flashed again and again, but in the end far too little came out of it. And backwards sometimes just not consistent enough. Note 4

Jens Stage (until 86th): The Dane is becoming more and more self-confident and shaping the game. Did well. Strong as he prepared Füllkrug’s big chance (32′). But otherwise a bit too jittery when it went in front of the opposing goal. Note 3

Marvin Ducksch:

That was his game! Started very playful, sometimes went into air combat. Slacked off a bit before the break, but came back with a cheeky lob (47′). And that’s not all: Great, how calm and ripped off he marked the 1:1. He also managed to make it 2:2 just as cool. Note 1

Niclas jug:

After his renewed nomination for the national team, not as conspicuous as usual. But the substitute captain really bit into the game and could have made it 1-0 (32nd), felt disturbed by Hofmann after a penalty. Tried a lot, never gave up and rewarded himself with the preparatory work to make it 2-2. Note 2,5

Romano Schmid (from 63.): He came, saw and served Ducksch to make it 1-1 – a really great pass! Note –

Lee Buchanan (from 63.): The Englishman was actually expected in the starting XI. Immediately with a dangerous cross from the left. Note –

Maximilian Philip (from 81.): Came for Gruev, but again acted a bit unluckily. Note –

Eren Dinkci (from 86.): Should push forward again, which he did. Note –



Secure now: We give you 1 month WK+ for free!