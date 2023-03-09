The kaleidoscopic creative universe of Mary Katrantzou meets the manufacturing excellence of Bulgari. The Greek designer has embarked on a new collaboration with the famous Roman maison, giving life to a capsule that includes three limited edition ‘Serpenti’ bags. Nature and animals are the focus of the project: lush gardens, dazzling flowers and fascinating creatures. The handbag is embellished with a snake head closure, already reinterpreted by the designer on the occasion of her first collaboration with Bulgari. On the structured body of the Katrantzou model she brings three-dimensional trompe-l’œil embroideries that interpret scenes from the natural world created by the master craftsmen of the Atelier Montex in Paris. The collection will be available in selected Bulgari boutiques around the world from May.

Drawing inspiration from the settings depicted on the dials of Bulgari’s ìIl Giardino Tropicale’, ‘Il Giardino Paradiso’ and ‘Il Giardino Notturno’ watch series, the ‘Serpenti Tropical Garden’ bag features colorful birds and shimmering flowers crafted from over 1,800 meticulously stitched decorative elements and applied by hand in 105 hours of work.

The ‘Serpenti Midnight Garden’ bag offers a nocturnal interpretation of Bulgari’s garden of wonders. A splendid peacock wrapped in a blaze of colorful flowers recalls the ‘Divas’ Dream’ creations dedicated to the bird. Completed in 60 hours of craftsmanship, the bag features nearly 1,500 decorative elements including glass beads, tubes, crystals and sequins, all sewn and assembled by hand. In the ‘Serpenti Tree of Life’ bag, the tree of life becomes a metaphor for Bulgari’s aesthetics and sources of inspiration. Elements of Bulgari High Jewelery fall from the plant as if they were precious fruits, while the trunk and branches recall a Serpenti jewel embellished with diamonds.