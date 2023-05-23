Mary Mendez revealed if she could still have children

mary mendez was recently exposed live. It all happened when the coastal presenter, who is one of the most beloved and popular on Colombian television, made a brief but significant confession that she left her colleagues from La Red thinking about.

The famous was together with her colleagues presenting one of the recent show business and entertainment programs where they discuss some gossip and news about the life and projects of some celebrities when she suddenly confessed something that aroused all kinds of reactions.

Méndez was talking about the marriage of Valentina Rendón, who recently shared the news with great happiness that she had become pregnant at 47, an age that surprised many spectators and followers of the famous.

Also read: The Colombian actresses who will be in MasterChef Celebrity

Besides: The day Juan Luis Guerra saved the marriage of Juanes and Karen Martínez

Given this, Mary Méndez came out in defense of Rendón and defended her purpose of becoming a mother even if she was close to the fifth floor, because in a couple of days she will also reach this age.

“I was seeing Valentina Rendón, this woman was like me, waiting for the menopause and it turns out that she got pregnant”were the words of the presentation for which his other colleagues made gestures of astonishment.

Carlos Giraldo, Carlos Vargas and Frank Solano did not want to joke with the costeña and talk about it, making the samaria defend itself:

“Stop fooling around, I’m complete, my love. I can still give birth, father and I can do everything, ”she said.

After Méndez’s words, her setmates did not hesitate to continue teasing and bothering her, making the funny announcement that the businesswoman would also be looking to be a mother.

“This is a report for Colombians: Mary Méndez is looking for a Colombian to get her pregnant”.

The presenter took it well and even replied to her colleagues that there was no need to make such announcements, because they did not know “The number of men who want to make a fool of me’…”.