british designer Mary Quantto whom it is attributed the popularization of the miniskirt in the late sixtiesdied this Thursday at his home in Surrey, on the outskirts of London, at the age of 93, his family said in a statement.

Quant was one of the “most internationally recognized fashion designers of the 20th century,” and an “innovative figure of the Roaring Sixties,” the family added.

He opened his first store on central Kings Road in 1955 and “his forward-thinking creative talents made a unique contribution to British fashion,” he added.

The dressmaker, who held the title of “lady”, was very influential in the sixties of the last century and He is credited with making fashion accessible to the general public through his elegant and vibrant designs..

Born in South East London on February 11, 1930, Dame Mary was the daughter of two Welsh schoolteachers.

Bazaar

She earned a diploma in the 1950s in Art Education at Goldsmiths College, where she met her husband, Alexander Plunket Greene, who later helped establish her brand.

Quant was hired as a hatter’s apprentice before making her own clothes and in 1955 she opened “Bazaar”, her store on Kings Road, in the London neighborhood of Chelsea.

After learning of her death, Alexandra Shulman, former editor-in-chief of British Vogue magazine, said that Mary Quant was «a leader of fashion, but also of female entrepreneurship, a visionary who was much more than a great haircut»in reference to the short hair that he used to wear and that was very popular in the sixties.

In addition, on his Twitter account, the Victoria & Albert museum, London, noted that “it is impossible to exaggerate Quant’s contribution to fashion. She represented the joyous freedom of 1960s fashion and provided a new role model for young women. Current fashion owes a lot to its pioneering vision ».EFE