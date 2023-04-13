British designer Mary Quant, who revolutionized the fashion world by popularizing the miniskirt in the 1960s, died Thursday at the age of 93, her family announced.

Mary Quant, a leading figure of the “Swing Sixties”, died “peacefully” at her home in the county of Surrey (south of England), her family said.

Was “one of the best-known designers of the 20th century and an outstanding innovator”highlighted his family.

Born on February 11, 1930 in London, in 1955 she opened her first store, “Bazaar”, in the Chelsea neighborhood, which at that time was in full swing. This clothing and accessories store quickly became a meeting point for young people and artists, attracting celebrities such as the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Brigitte Bardot and Audrey Hepburn.

Her style was easily recognizable, with her famous brown bangs, the work of hairstylist Vidal Sassoo.n.

Mary Quant was known, above all, for her designs of very short dresses and skirts, with simple lines and bright colors. She but she also became famous for the “shorts” (“hot-pants”), the plastic raincoats and colorful makeup.

“It happened that my clothes matched exactly with adolescent fashion, with pop, bars […] and jazz clubs,” he commented in “Quant by Quant,” his first autobiography, published in 1965.