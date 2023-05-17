Home » Marya Verdel completes the board of the Klinikum Stuttgart
Marya Verdel will be responsible for the commercial area of ​​the municipal hospital. Foto: UKE /Axel Kirchhof


The management duo of the City of Stuttgart Clinic is complete again. In the future, a woman will be responsible for the commercial area: Marya Verdel. She comes from Hamburg on the Neckar.

After a short vacancy, the board of directors of the city clinic Stuttgart complete again. On Wednesday, the Board of Directors appointed Marya Verdel as the new CFO. She succeeds Alexander Hewer, who runs the company left in April. Verdel, who will now manage the municipal clinic on an equal footing with the medical director Jan Steffen Jürgensen, should take up the position by January 1, 2024 at the latest.

Stations in Leipzig and Freiburg

Marya Verdel is currently commercial director and a member of the board of the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE). Before taking up her position on the board of directors in Hamburg, the graduate health economist was responsible for business affairs at the University Hospital in Leipzig and also held managerial positions at the University Hospital in Freiburg.

Hewer is back in Berlin

Alexander Hewer has been commercial since 2016 Board of Directors of the Clinic been to the city. Previously, he was head of finance at the Berlin Charité and had taken up the post in Stuttgart together with the medical director Jan Steffen Jürgensen, who also came from the Charité. Hewer is now the financial director of the Berlin-based Vivantes Group, the largest chain of municipal clinics in Germany.



