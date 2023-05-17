Marya Verdel completes the board of the Klinikum Stuttgart

29-->
The management duo of the City of Stuttgart Clinic is complete again. In the future, a woman will be responsible for the commercial area: Marya Verdel. She comes from Hamburg on the Neckar.
After a short vacancy, the board of directors of the city clinic Stuttgart complete again. On Wednesday, the Board of Directors appointed Marya Verdel as the new CFO. She succeeds Alexander Hewer, who runs the company left in April. Verdel, who will now manage the municipal clinic on an equal footing with the medical director Jan Steffen Jürgensen, should take up the position by January 1, 2024 at the latest.
