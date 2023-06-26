Maryam Aurangzeb’s congratulations to Ahsan Iqbal on getting the title of hero

Islamabad (Web Desk) Federal Minister of Information Maryam Aurangzeb has congratulated Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on getting the title of CPEC hero from China, saying that the person whose honesty, hard work and dedication is recognized as China. Azeem Malik is doing it, he was put in jail as a lunatic in political revenge, people were shot dead by inciting and inciting, false cases were made, character assassination.

He said that the statement issued by China is a slap on the face of all such dark characters and this honor is also an expression of the improvement of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

He further said in his tweet that the country was subjected to diplomatic isolation for four years. During the last one year under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s relations, honor and reputation were restored on the foreign front.

