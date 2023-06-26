Home » Maryam Aurangzeb’s congratulations to Ahsan Iqbal on getting the title of hero
News

Maryam Aurangzeb’s congratulations to Ahsan Iqbal on getting the title of hero

by admin
Maryam Aurangzeb’s congratulations to Ahsan Iqbal on getting the title of hero

Islamabad (Web Desk) Federal Minister of Information Maryam Aurangzeb has congratulated Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on getting the title of CPEC hero from China, saying that the person whose honesty, hard work and dedication is recognized as China. Azeem Malik is doing it, he was put in jail as a lunatic in political revenge, people were shot dead by inciting and inciting, false cases were made, character assassination.
He said that the statement issued by China is a slap on the face of all such dark characters and this honor is also an expression of the improvement of Pakistan’s foreign policy.
He further said in his tweet that the country was subjected to diplomatic isolation for four years. During the last one year under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s relations, honor and reputation were restored on the foreign front.

See also  Video and audio calls from international numbers on WhatsApp, free Hajj facility, new trap of hackers and fraudsters, users beware

You may also like

Petro arrives in La Guajira, from where he...

Presentation of the sporting event “Viconovo Run Night...

China announced its support to Russia

Arroceros del Cesar and La Guajira support the...

Brunetta meets the Deputy Prime Minister of North...

The deadlock on terms ends, will you get...

What happens to the Valley?

Ricoclaun finally restarts the clown therapy activities in...

Discrepancies in the case of the polygraph

Alpine: an American consortium buys 24% of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy