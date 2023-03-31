The Muslim League-Nun people say that these are not meetings, but only workers’ convention, the meetings will be held in the election campaign. Right now, Maryam Nawaz as the chief organizer is going to different cities and holding meetings and meetings with party officials, women, youth and social media people and what happens is that when she goes to a city, she also invites the workers there. goes In my opinion these are close to workers’ convention meetings which locals work hard to make successful, but there is no denying that once the regular election campaign starts, the excitement and participation will definitely increase. Can multiply. When Maryam Nawaz was in a town like Khadia which is in the outskirts of Kasur, before that Imran Khan had made a show of his full power on Minar Pakistan in Lahore. They traditionally called their rally revolutionary and historic with record participation, but almost all media influencers of PTI shared pictures of the rally on social media or photo-shopped or faked it. This meeting of Imran Khan was in a city like Lahore where he has been camping and setting up grounds for months. The night between Saturday and Sunday was long after Iftar, which means entertainment was at its place for Lahoreites and there was no difficulty or closure of fasting, but on the other hand, Maryam Nawaz’s meeting was on a working day, she was fasting, in a small town. It was during the day in which the participants did not create a photo environment by installing more bulbs and yet there was a lively gathering that people were facing inflation. The question is, if the government succeeded in giving relief to the people before the elections, the prospects of which have started to become clear, then what will happen?

It is not only about Khadias, but a few days ago I was in Gujranwala and the day before Maryam Nawaz held a workers’ convention on GT Road and on that day she addressed the party meetings in the famous Shaadi Hall there. had been The President of PTI Gujranwala was telling me that the story of Nawaz League is over and a meeting has been held in a small park. I asked Shafqat Imran, the most senior well-known journalist of Gujranwala and others about the situation. He said that the PML-N had held a workers’ convention and therefore a park was chosen on GT Road, but perhaps the leadership of Gujranwala itself had no idea that despite this inflation and propaganda, such a large number. If Nawaz reaches Legi, he will have a convention in the stadium itself. Well, Gujranwala is the stronghold of Nawaz League and it gave all the seats to Sher in the previous elections too despite all the pressure and rigging. Even when Usman Buzdar and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi were managing everything here, all the by-elections were won by the Nawaz League. Many people still say that the decision of Nawaz League to take over the government in April last year and Shahbaz Sharif to become the prime minister was wrong. I saw in Gujranwala, a procession of vehicles of police and sensitive agencies passed by and then after a while another procession from another road, I went to the hotel where the meetings were taking place and there were two SPs on duty at the gates and the police. Heavy security. Journalists laughingly told me that first the Minister of Defense passed and then the Minister of Interior. Now the Minister of Power and Water, along with Maryam Nawaz, is in the hall giving all these protocols while earlier the same police used to raid their homes to arrest them. It is not only about personal and political gain but also about the country. After the failed experiment of giving power to a player, it was very important to bring in a team of experienced and wise politicians to save the country from default, to revive its foreign relations. It was not a loss deal for the country and the nation as a whole.

Who can deny that Maryam Nawaz is a ‘crowd puller’ and she can respond to Imran Khan in the same tone and manner in which challenging him is a political necessity. All influencers are afraid of this challenge. She alone answers all the propaganda of PTI which is created with the help of companies hired abroad by spending millions of dollars. Heard and saw Pervez Musharraf challenging him in the same manner. Maryam Nawaz seems to be the perfect combination of the political qualities of her father and mother. I remembered an interview with the Chief Secretary of Punjab during Pervez Musharraf’s martial law which was published on the front page of my newspaper at that time. The then Chief Secretary had said that there are only two men in Nawaz League, one Kulsoom Nawaz and the other Tehmina Doultana. Even now, many in PML-N have started talking after seeing Maryam Nawaz after a long time. In view of the seriousness of the situation, some serious and thoughtful leaders in PML-N are currently talking to Imran Khan and formulating a national agenda. If we were a civilized and democratic nation, there was no better thing than that the Muslim League-Nun and the PPP had made a democratic pact after fighting for many years and even now there is a need for a democratic economy, but the truth is this. That in the kind of political field that Imran Khan has set up, talking about peaceful co-existence, no matter how much it is done with a big heart, liver and vision, even if the person who did it himself went to jail and endured immense hardships. I am Pain is understood as weakness and fear of the one who speaks from the heart.

It is about Maryam Nawaz’s rallies, which have destroyed the impression that Imran Khan is extremely popular and if elections are held, he will return with a two-thirds majority. If Imran Khan’s rally in Lahore is contested, the history of PML-N99 may repeat itself. Maryam Nawaz is presenting the best ratio of consciousness with enthusiasm in her speeches. It is being said that Pakistan has returned ten billion dollars of debt and interest during this period. The trade deficit has been eliminated. Even in this bad situation, the government provided three bags of 10, 10 kg flour absolutely free to more than 1.5 crore families with an income of 60,000 in Punjab alone and gave a subsidy of 53,000. These rallies are a negation of the analysis that Nawaz League has become ‘discarded’, has become a part of the past and now has nothing to give to the people.