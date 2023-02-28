In the Home of Sky Engines the season of seasons is starting. Together and everywhere: on TV, in streaming and on digital channels, the 2023 engines of Sky Sport they will be more open, connected, social, on the track, in the paddock, to closely follow the protagonists. Everything is ready for a dizzying season, with over 320 races in 43 weekends and more than 1,600 hours of live programming, 400 of which are studies and features. Formula 1, MotoGP, Superbike, Formula E, World Rally Championship, NTT Indycar Series, Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe, the novelty of the World Endurance Championship and many other championships, all to be experienced live on Sky (also on the go on Sky Go), streaming on NOW, with a selection of events also free-to-air on TV8

He talked about it, Marzio PerrelliExecutive Vice President Sport of Sky Italia.

«While I was coming here to Monza I was thinking that any international competition on four or two wheels that makes vrumm or is silent is only on Sky and this is an incredible exclusive. However, I will never tire of repeating that the Casa dello Sport is not a slogan, it is not a claim, it is a factual reality. Sky celebrates its first 20 years of life in 2023, Sky Sport has been the reference point for sport in Italy for twenty years, both for those who practice it and for those who invest economic resources in it. Our vision leads us to be in synergy with the various federations, leagues, individual clubs, athletes, with investments not only to acquire television rights but also to guarantee support for the present and future growth of individual sports. We broadcast 22 different disciplines on our channels, we have never had such a large multidisciplinary container before and we put our “Sky Touch” at the service of each of these»

What is it about?

«I always like to define Sky Touch as the investment that the company offers in talent with the prestigious signatures of journalists to tell the story together with our Talents, and on the other hand the investments that Sky dedicates to the constant improvement of technology, with studies avant-garde, fantastic graphics, but above all in the reliability towards the customer which today is even more important for the reasons we know well. Sky has decided to leave its subscribers the possibility of choosing on which medium to enjoy the various contents, not only the traditional satellite transmission but also for 13 years also with streaming with NOW and on the move with Sky Go.

F1 and MotoGP are the two main assets on which the extraordinary Engine offer is based

«We announced the renewal of F1 rights at the end of last season. This is an incredible deal that we have made at a European group level. Relations between the F1 organization and Sky therefore remain firm, we will have the exclusive F1 in Italy until 2027! F1 is a content that has had incredible ratings in recent seasons and which is gradually growing more and more, capturing different audiences, especially among women and young people. In the first tests of recent days in Bahrain I saw very positive signs from Ferrari, a beautiful Alfa Romeo livery and therefore I am very confident that Formula 1 will continue this growth of interest. Among the most fascinating circuits after Miami, this year there will be the debut of the legendary Las Vegas in the lights of the night. In MotoGP, for which we have exclusive rights until 2025, we will have an Italian motorcycle on the track, the world champion Ducati, with a world champion rider on it, Bagnaia, and therefore the premises are inevitably very high there too, there will be the novelty of the Sprint Races on Saturday which will therefore double the opportunities to see the bikes battle for positions in the race, there will also be a bit of tension even within the various teams, a healthy rivalry which will give further spice to the whole season. Let’s take a seat and enjoy them on Sky Sports!”

Sent to the Monza racetrack

Simone Rossi

per “Digital-News.it“

(twitter: @simone__rossi)