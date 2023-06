According to the indictment prepared by the Manisa Soma Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, the incident occurred on the İzmir-Istanbul highway on April 22, 2023, at around 17.30. There was an argument in traffic between Fatih Uzun and Hüseyin Tayfun Üçgül. The parties, swearing at each other, continued to argue by pulling their vehicles to the side of the road. DETAILS HAVE BEEN CLEAR: Fatih Uzun swung his fist at Üçgül but did not hit him, and Üçgül kicked Fatih Uzun’s knee. […]

