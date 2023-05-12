Home » Masia protagonist on Friday at Le Mans
News

Masia protagonist on Friday at Le Mans

by admin
Masia protagonist on Friday at Le Mans

The Spaniard is the fastest on the first day of Moto3™: he precedes Sasaki and Artigas

At the end of the first day of the Moto3™ valid for the SHARK Grand Prix of France in command we find Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing). A Le Mans the Spaniard laps in 1:41.846 with which he precedes Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) e Xavier Artigas (CFMoto Racing Pruestel GP).

Fourth time trial for Romano Fenati (Rivacold Snipers Team) before Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech 3), Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Iván Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team), Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI), Joel Kelso (CFMoto Racing Pruestel GP) e Sea Pioneer (Red Bull KTM Ajo).

The others currently in Q2

Among those who detach the provisional pass for Q2 there are also Philip Farioli (Red Bull KTM Tech 3), Sharifuddin Azman (MT Helmets – MSI), Ryusei Yamanaka (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) and Mario Aji (Honda TeamAsia).

Live every moment of the decisive Moto3™ P3 tomorrow from 08:40!.

These are the top ten in the combined at Friday’s end of the cadet class:

1. Jaume Masia(Leopard Racing) – 1:41.846
2. Ayumu Sasaki(Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP)+ 0.137
3. Xavier Artigas(CFMoto Racing Pruestel GP)+ 0.318
4. Romano Fenati(Rivacold Snipers Team)+ 0.346
5. Daniel Holgado(Red Bull KTM Tech 3)+ 0.413
6. Jose Antonio Rueda(Red Bull KTM Ajo)+ 0.496
7. Iván Ortola(Angeluss MTA Team)+ 0.654
8. Diogo Moreira(MT Helmets – MSI)+ 0.664
9. Joel Kelso(CFMoto Racing Pruestel GP)+ 0.699
10. Sea Pioneer(Red Bull KTM Ajo)+ 0.817

Follow the entire 2023 season LIVE and OnDemand with the VideoPass!

You may also like

Stem4Sud project to bring children closer to scientific...

Who will Karnataka belong to?

Edict 1st. notice Geronimo Mosquera Asprilla

it’s time to reconsider equity exposure Da FinanciaLounge

Dynamo Chornomorets – Where and on which channel...

$900,000 million were not received for cigarette smuggling...

Adidas sells the ‘latest’ Yeezy: proceeds go to...

Davut Gürkan: I believe that our Bursa will...

Yopal judge sentenced a subject who participated in...

Expert explained: The sign of cholesterol is hidden...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy