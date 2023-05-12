Masia protagonist on Friday at Le Mans

The Spaniard is the fastest on the first day of Moto3™: he precedes Sasaki and Artigas
At the end of the first day of the Moto3™ valid for the SHARK Grand Prix of France in command we find Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing). A Le Mans the Spaniard laps in 1:41.846 with which he precedes Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) e Xavier Artigas (CFMoto Racing Pruestel GP).
Fourth time trial for Romano Fenati (Rivacold Snipers Team) before Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech 3), Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Iván Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team), Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI), Joel Kelso (CFMoto Racing Pruestel GP) e Sea Pioneer (Red Bull KTM Ajo).
The others currently in Q2
Among those who detach the provisional pass for Q2 there are also Philip Farioli (Red Bull KTM Tech 3), Sharifuddin Azman (MT Helmets – MSI), Ryusei Yamanaka (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) and Mario Aji (Honda TeamAsia).
Live every moment of the decisive Moto3™ P3 tomorrow from 08:40!.
These are the top ten in the combined at Friday’s end of the cadet class:
1. Jaume Masia – (Leopard Racing) – 1:41.846
2. Ayumu Sasaki – (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) – + 0.137
3. Xavier Artigas – (CFMoto Racing Pruestel GP) – + 0.318
4. Romano Fenati – (Rivacold Snipers Team) – + 0.346
5. Daniel Holgado – (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) – + 0.413
6. Jose Antonio Rueda – (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – + 0.496
7. Iván Ortola – (Angeluss MTA Team) –+ 0.654
8. Diogo Moreira – (MT Helmets – MSI) – + 0.664
9. Joel Kelso – (CFMoto Racing Pruestel GP) – + 0.699
10. Sea Pioneer – (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – + 0.817