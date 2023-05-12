Masia protagonist on Friday at Le Mans

At the end of the first day of the Moto3™ valid for the SHARK Grand Prix of France in command we find Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing). A Le Mans the Spaniard laps in 1:41.846 with which he precedes Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) e Xavier Artigas (CFMoto Racing Pruestel GP).