Masisi: armed men assimilated to M23 kill a man in Kitshanga

Google map screenshot”/>

Armed men assimilated to the M23 rebels killed a man and injured his wife and two children in an incursion perpetrated on Sunday April 30 in Kitshanga, territory of Masisi (North Kivu).

Confusion reigned on Monday over the true identity of the armed men who committed this despicable act.

Some sources attribute this attack to militiamen trained and armed by the M23 rebels, while others accuse the M23 rebels still present in the city of Kitshanga but dressed as civilians.

These sources are formal, every night shots are heard in several corners of the city of Kitshanga, controlled for more than two weeks by the Burundian contingent of the regional force.

The Burundian soldiers of the EAC who control this area are accused of being passive due to the complexity of this security situation.

Very often, sources reveal, these incidents involve “armed civilians”.

A customary authority from Bashali deplored the absence of the Congolese national police on the ground, particularly in Kitshanga.

While waiting for the redeployment of the defense and security forces, the population no longer knows where to turn.

Some residents who returned to the city of Kitshanga after the arrival of Burundian troops turned back to Goma.

Our sources deplore daily shooting at night in this city controlled for more than two weeks by the Burundian contingent of the regional force which is passively observing the situation.