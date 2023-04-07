As of: 04/07/2023 6:28 p.m On Good Friday, the mask requirement for visitors to medical and nursing facilities will expire. The last nationwide protective measure against the spread of the corona virus ends today. However, the institutions can continue to order masks on their own initiative.

The lifting of the last mask requirements specified in the Infection Protection Act, for example for patients in doctor’s offices or visitors to hospitals, comes at a time when the Number of new corona infections nationwide low is, even if its meaningfulness is severely limited. Because it can be assumed that people have been testing themselves significantly less since the end of February at the latest, since there has no longer been a general right to free tests since then. The Robert Koch Institute currently classifies the overall risk from Covid-19 in Germany as moderate. The Federal Government’s Corona Expert Council met for the last time this week.

Lauterbach: Pandemic successfully managed in Germany

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) sees the corona pandemic in Germany as over. If you look at the status of the virus variants, vaccinations and the clinical cases that are still occurring, you can say that the pandemic in Germany has come to an end, said Lauterbach. “We have successfully mastered the pandemic in Germany and also with a good balance sheet.” Nevertheless, some measures would no longer be carried out in this way in retrospect. “I believe that the long school closures were not necessary,” Lauterbach gave a specific example.

Mask requirement via domiciliary rights still possible

Lower Saxony’s Health Minister Andreas Philippi (SPD was “grateful and happy that the time has come when we can say with a clear conscience that each and every one of us can and should continue to act independently and, for example, use a mask if necessary”. In addition, the following applies: Clinics and medical practices can continue to order masks to be compulsory in their rooms via domiciliary rights.

The clinic in Lüneburg and the Elbe clinics in the Stade district continue to ask that a medical mask be worn. This is to protect vulnerable people. In Stade and Buxtehude, experience has also been gained that after nursing staff were no longer required to wear masks, an above-average number of employees suddenly fell ill, according to the Elbe Kliniken.

Hospital society is pleased masks off – patient protectors critical

The German Hospital Society (DKG) was pleased with the end of the mask requirement in healthcare facilities. “We welcome the fact that the decision on possible measures is now up to the hospitals,” said DKG CEO Gerald Gass. Clinics are used to defining hygiene measures to protect their patients, even independently of Corona. Now you are entering a new phase in dealing with Corona. “Hospitals will then decide individually, depending on the situation, which measures to take,” said Gass.

The German Foundation for Patient Protection, on the other hand, expressed clear criticism of the mask-off. Board member Eugen Brysch said it wasn’t a bad thing to make mistakes. “The only bad thing is not learning from mistakes,” says Brysch. The end of the corona protection measures shows this very clearly. “The nursing homes in Germany remain unprepared, there is no national pandemic strategy,” he criticized. “The federal government is already lagging behind when it comes to stocking masks, disinfectants and protective clothing,” Brysch continued. “There are also no adapted strategies for interrupting chain infections in a care facility quickly and in a targeted manner.”

Social Association VdK: Continue to wear a mask voluntarily

Even after the end of the Corona requirements, the social association VdK encourages people to continue testing themselves or to wear a mask when they visit older people in homes, for example. “We rely on people voluntarily acting responsibly,” said Vdk President Verena Bentele on Friday. Especially those who have had contact with many people on the way, for example on the bus and train, should take this into account.

Who will finance the corona vaccinations in the future?

In most federal states it is still unclear how the financing of corona vaccinations will continue in the future. Because together with the mask requirement in the medical field, the previous Corona Vaccination Ordinance is also expiring. So far, the federal government had assumed the costs. The medical practices received 28 euros per vaccination. The federal government will continue to pay for the vaccine alone until the end of the year, but the vaccination fee and accessories will only be paid until April 7th. Those who wish to be vaccinated must therefore expect to pay a co-payment. The background is that the corona vaccinations are to be included in regular care.

On Thursday, one day before the regulation expired, it became known that patients with statutory health insurance in Lower Saxony will not have to pay for corona vaccinations in medical practices in the future either. Statutory health insurance companies and the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians in Lower Saxony (KVN) agreed on this. According to this, after the Corona Vaccination Ordinance has expired, the vaccination will be reimbursed to the practices from April 8th at 15 euros.

There was also a solution to this question in Schleswig-Holstein and Bavaria. The associations of statutory health insurance physicians in both countries reached an agreement with the health insurance companies about the future assumption of the corona vaccination costs.

See also Covid, No-Vax of Trento refuses to be intubated and dies: not even his girlfriend was able to convince him