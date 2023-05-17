Masquerade

Many things of politics are beginning to take shape in Cali. The usual politicians, the so-called traditional ones, are desperate to have their own candidate from the nine or ten who, supposedly, are the strong candidates of the forty who have “launched” from some buildings, others from some pedestrian bridges and, some from well-known squares in the city.

On Monday the 15th of the current month, nine were summoned, but the meeting, including interviews, was canceled because some of those nine excused themselves.

They were scared because they know that this kind of political commitment, in the current circumstances, is not convenient for them.

Being co-opted by recognized leaders of the “old politics” means for them a fixed “burn”.

Accepting support from leaders with a dubious track record, from those bulimics that no one fills, who ask for the best Secretariats with large budgets or, Emcali, the “jewel in the crown”, is not convenient for them knowing that almost all of this support is now available. discredited.

The candidates, the best positioned ones, are aware that being endorsed now means electoral suicide because the traditional parties are in crisis, people do not believe them.

The truth is that the two or three strong candidates for mayor of Cali decided to register their candidacies by signature, except for Alejandro Eder, who will surely be endorsed by Juan Fernando Cristo, a renowned politician from ancient times, a trusted man of Ernesto Samper and Juan Manuel. Santos, who has just been granted legal status to deliver all the guarantees you want.

I hope Cali is saved through an excellent candidate, with his own merits, who is not surrounded by corrupt people who smell like smoke, and who is not herded by those who use political calculation to achieve dark purposes. Otherwise, the city will not come out of that sad situation for which we Caliños cry.

