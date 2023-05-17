Home » Masquerade
News

Masquerade

by admin
Masquerade

Many things of politics are beginning to take shape in Cali. The usual politicians, the so-called traditional ones, are desperate to have their own candidate from the nine or ten who, supposedly, are the strong candidates of the forty who have “launched” from some buildings, others from some pedestrian bridges and, some from well-known squares in the city.

On Monday the 15th of the current month, nine were summoned, but the meeting, including interviews, was canceled because some of those nine excused themselves.

They were scared because they know that this kind of political commitment, in the current circumstances, is not convenient for them.

Being co-opted by recognized leaders of the “old politics” means for them a fixed “burn”.

Accepting support from leaders with a dubious track record, from those bulimics that no one fills, who ask for the best Secretariats with large budgets or, Emcali, the “jewel in the crown”, is not convenient for them knowing that almost all of this support is now available. discredited.

The candidates, the best positioned ones, are aware that being endorsed now means electoral suicide because the traditional parties are in crisis, people do not believe them.

The truth is that the two or three strong candidates for mayor of Cali decided to register their candidacies by signature, except for Alejandro Eder, who will surely be endorsed by Juan Fernando Cristo, a renowned politician from ancient times, a trusted man of Ernesto Samper and Juan Manuel. Santos, who has just been granted legal status to deliver all the guarantees you want.

See also  The farewell letter of the Finnish painter fleeing Sicily: "School doesn't work, my children need something else"

I hope Cali is saved through an excellent candidate, with his own merits, who is not surrounded by corrupt people who smell like smoke, and who is not herded by those who use political calculation to achieve dark purposes. Otherwise, the city will not come out of that sad situation for which we Caliños cry.

The post Mascarada appeared first on Diario Occidente.

You may also like

Pharos iBio, submits a securities report… July Listed...

Dosquebradas guarantees compliance with the norm for territorial...

“It looks alive!”. The hyper-realistic sculpture stops at...

Abakrim criticizes the “absence of accessibility” in Parliament

On the verge of a new increase in...

Mediterranean University – Articles

HERITAGE MONTH: NATIONAL HERITAGE AND PLASTIC ART AN...

Four out of ten Latinos suffer from stress,...

State retaliation on students. The fund against high...

“Please set up a court in Hwaseong” to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy