IVREA

About seventy people, including former partisans of the Anpi del Canavese and Valle d’Aosta, last July 15 wanted to remember the young Catholic partisan martyr “Servant of God” Gino Pistoni (who died just 20 years old on 25 July 1944 during a German attack). The mass, in the clearing in the woods of Tour d’Hereraz (Perloz), was concelebrated by the bishop of Aosta Piergiorgio Debernardi and by some priests of the diocese of Ivrea (including Don Gianluca Zurra, national assistant of the Catholic Youth Action) . To pay homage to Gino Pistoni in addition to the friends of “Ginass” and the partisans of Ivrea and Canavese, with their president Mario Beiletti, there was also Coro Baiolese who, in addition to animating the chants of the messam, concluded the day of memory with the suggestive song of Bella Ciao.

«It is always an emotion to recall the figure of Gino Pistoni, who sacrificed his young life for a higher ideal – explains Beiletti -. Figure of an atypical fighter, advocate of peace and non-violence, a Catholic among the Communist Garibaldians, he dedicated his short life to love in God. secular, we hope soon to see her name among that of the Blessed. A Holy Partisan ».

Gino Pistoni on 25 July 1944, during a German attack by the SS in the lower Lys Valley, while the other partisans were fleeing, he lingered to rescue a German soldier wounded in Tour d’Héréraz, being hit by a mortar shrapnel, which he severed the femoral artery. He remained in complete solitude bleeding himself and consuming his agony, performing with his residual abilities, before expiring, a true act of faith: with his fingers soaked in blood, he wrote on the canvas of his haversack a message-testament that remained unique in the history of Resistance “I offer my life for Catholic Action and for Italy, W Cristo Re.

His body was found four days later with the Little Office of the Madonna beside it, stained with blood; the funeral was held privately due to the war; but the fame of her holiness spread immediately and her blood testament became the subject of writings by leaders of Catholic Action of the time. –