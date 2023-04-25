Home » Mass brawl broke out after Georgimarkt in Wildenau
Mass brawl broke out after Georgimarkt in Wildenau

The conflict first flared up around 6.30 p.m. when visitors left the fair, whereupon several groups of visitors took part or got in the way of an attempt at mediation.

According to the police, an apparently very drunk man with a conspicuous, tied braid of hair initially attacked a man with his fists after an argument, injuring his neck. Four young men intervened and were initially able to prevent further acts of violence. However, other people took part and apparently sought violent escalation, so that there was a mass brawl in a parking lot. A 22-year-old was punched by a 16-year-old and remained dazed and bleeding profusely on the ground. She had to be taken to the hospital. The aggressor with the braid had even armed himself with a wooden stick when the police arrived, but fled wildly gesticulating in the direction of the Aspach center. The man he attacked was no longer there when police arrived. Numerous ads rained down.

It wasn’t the only incident. During the night of Sunday, a drunk festival visitor had already called the police. The 25-year-old from the Ried district was arrested. More about the incident in the following article:

