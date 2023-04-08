Home News Mass brawl in Cologne refugee accommodation – child injured – Rhineland – news
News

by admin
A dispute between two families escalated on Friday afternoon in a refugee accommodation in the Ossendorf district of Cologne. A large-scale police operation ensued. According to the Cologne police, around 80 people attacked each other, some with sticks. Witnesses had alerted the police in the early afternoon.

Several injured people had to be hospitalized

According to the Cologne police, three people were injured in the altercation – two men and a child. The injuries included lacerations and a broken nose. The injured were taken to a hospital.

Quarrels already in the night

The parties to the dispute were then separated and one family was housed in another location. Apparently, the first clashes broke out during the night, according to the police. But the situation has calmed down again. The argument flared up again in the afternoon. However, the background to this is not yet known. The police are investigating in this regard. Parts of the refugee accommodation in Cologne-Ossendorf are currently being examined.

We will also report on this topic on April 7th, 2023 on WDR television.

