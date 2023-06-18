Mass brawl in Essen: police speak of clan crime – Ruhr area – news

Huth speaks out on the WDR for a strong criminal police with a presence on the street. You have to show the family members that what the leaders spread as rules, values ​​and norms is not the right thing to do.

Information sought from the public

The Essen police ask you to call the emergency number immediately, “ when people or groups suddenly band together and an emotionally upset mood is perceptible “. In addition, the investigators are urgently looking for witnesses and photo and video material of the incidents in Essen. The The police have set up an information portal, on which you can also upload recordings anonymously. Late on Saturday afternoon, the police in downtown Essen also checked vehicles with foreign license plates. Roof battens were seized with nails and knives.

Police are investigating a possible connection to Castrop-Rauxel

The police are also investigating whether there is a connection to the Mass brawl in Castrop-Rauxel there on Thursday. Apparently, members of two families attacked each other there – with baseball bats, knives and batons. At least seven people were injured, a 23-year-old was initially in mortal danger.