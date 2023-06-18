Home » Mass brawl in Essen: police speak of clan crime – Ruhr area – news
News

Mass brawl in Essen: police speak of clan crime – Ruhr area – news

by admin
Mass brawl in Essen: police speak of clan crime – Ruhr area – news

Huth speaks out on the WDR for a strong criminal police with a presence on the street. You have to show the family members that what the leaders spread as rules, values ​​and norms is not the right thing to do.

Information sought from the public

The Essen police ask you to call the emergency number immediately, “when people or groups suddenly band together and an emotionally upset mood is perceptible“. In addition, the investigators are urgently looking for witnesses and photo and video material of the incidents in Essen. The The police have set up an information portal, on which you can also upload recordings anonymously. Late on Saturday afternoon, the police in downtown Essen also checked vehicles with foreign license plates. Roof battens were seized with nails and knives.

Police are investigating a possible connection to Castrop-Rauxel

The police are also investigating whether there is a connection to the Mass brawl in Castrop-Rauxel there on Thursday. Apparently, members of two families attacked each other there – with baseball bats, knives and batons. At least seven people were injured, a 23-year-old was initially in mortal danger.

“There are indications that there is a connection between the two incidents”according to a police spokeswoman. “But that cannot be confirmed with certainty at the moment.” The personal details of those involved in the brawl in Essen still have to be determined.

See also  2023 Spring Semester Opening Ceremony Held for Heilongjiang Provincial Party School - People's Daily Online

You may also like

JEP has 30 days to prioritize macro-case on...

Mishay Ñan scholarships for indigenous students

Man fell in Vbg. from mountaintop 300 meters...

Gustavo Petro responds to harsh criticism from conservatives

Ecuadorians are parents when they are between 25...

Blog from the Sachsenring: between camping, partying and...

How to rectify the rebound of the “four...

This is how ‘Without witnesses’ sounds, the new...

Hernandariense commune organizes comprehensive care day for women...

Call for The Harvest of the Axis

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy