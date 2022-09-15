Eight years have passed since the death of don Carlo Onorini, former parish priest of Casso – he was a direct witness of the Vajont tragedy on the evening of 9 October 1963 – and historical chaplain of the Baldenich prison, as well as chaplain of the church of San Rocco. The memory is still alive on the part of Giovanni Ghiglianovich, president of the Belluno Committee of the Anvgd (National Association of Venezia Giulia and Dalmatia): “We will never forget you, also because you have always been present in all our initiatives”. And precisely in memory of Don Carlo, a Holy Mass will be celebrated in the church of Loreto, in Belluno, on Thursday 15 September at 6.00 pm. «I invite all of Don Carlo’s friends to participate in this religious moment as a sign of gratitude and friendship towards him».