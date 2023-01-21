In the last hours it was learned that an ETA (Food Transmission Disease) outbreak was registered in Santa Marta, that is, a massive poisoning that would have occurred this Thursday in a prestigious hotel located in the center of the city.

The data known by THE REPORTER point out that at least 40 personas They would have been affected by vomiting and diarrhea, apparently due to the consumption of spoiled food.

The worrying thing about the situation is that the patients would be being treated in the same hotel for a medical company and some, the most affected, would have been transferred to a private clinic in the city, because, apparently, the Health Secretary It does not have personnel to provide an epidemiological response or attend to the situation.

In view of the emergency reported by this journalistic house, the District Health Secretary announced that the epidemiological investigation is advancing to determine the causes of a foodborne disease outbreak, ANDwhich was reported in a well-known hotel in Santa Marta.

“Once this circumstance is known through the application SIVIGILA 4.0at night on Thursday, January 19, the Ministry of Health deployed its immediate reaction team to the scene, where specialized officials from the areas of public health surveillance and food and nutritional safety carried out the epidemiological investigation. field and enter to comply with the guidelines of the National Institute of Health for the management of this type of outbreak, an entity to which the fact was also reported,” the ministry said in a statement.

He also confirmed that 40 people present symptoms of pain and abdominal distension and emesis, which were treated on an outpatient basis and only one of them required to be transferred to a clinic in the city due to dehydration. This patient was discharged and is already in good health.

Finally, the Secsalud asserted that it will maintain the epidemiological investigation, through monitoring the health of the 240 guests who were in the hoteland advances the studies of the samples to determine the causative agent of the intoxication.

