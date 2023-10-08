Mass Tourism Surges as Demand Soars During Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day Holidays in Changzhou

Intensified Travel Demand During Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day Holidays in Changzhou

Changzhou, China – The recently concluded Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays saw a surge in mass tourism and family visits, resulting in increased long-distance and inter-provincial travel. Changzhou, a city in eastern China‘s Jiangsu province, experienced a significant rise in passenger traffic throughout the holiday period.

According to reports, from September 29th to October 6th, Changzhou Highway carried a total of 155,643 passengers, resulting in an average daily transportation volume of 19,455 passengers. This marked an average daily increase of 41.3% compared to the same period last year. The peak single-day passenger traffic occurred on September 29th, with a transportation volume of 3.99 thousand people.

Moreover, the total vehicle flow at Changzhou Municipal Expressway entrances and exits during the long holiday reached 995,407 vehicles, representing a noteworthy increase of 42.08% compared to the National Day in 2022. The average daily traffic volume within the expressway’s jurisdiction reached 126,200 vehicles, showcasing a prominent increase of 45.85% compared to the National Day in 2022. These figures indicate the high volume of travelers during the holiday period.

To break down the statistics further, 451,974 small passenger cars with 7 seats or less passed through the expressway, making it estimable that toll fees collected amounted to a reduction of approximately 22.0758 million yuan. Fortunately, no major congestion was reported on ordinary national and provincial trunk lines in Changzhou City. The average daily cross-section traffic recorded 13,286 vehicles, demonstrating a 14% increase compared to the National Day in 2022. Notably, passenger cars accounted for 74.8% of the average daily cross-section traffic.

In addition to road travel, Changzhou Metro Lines 1 and 2 also experienced a surge in passengers during the “Double Festival”. A total of 2.1951 million passengers were transported, with 392,900 being interchange passengers. The average daily passenger flow reached 274,400, marking an impressive 65.12% increase compared to the National Day in 2022. The top three stations in terms of passenger flow were Cultural Palace, Changzhou Railway Station, and Global Port. Highlighting the tremendous demand, Changzhou Metro set a new record for the highest single-day passenger flow in history on October 1st, with a passenger volume of 326,600 commuters.

Moreover, Changzhou’s cruising taxis reported a passenger volume of 465,000 during the holiday, averaging 58,000 passengers per day. On the other hand, public buses are estimated to have served a total of 1,675,576 passengers, with an average of 209,447 passengers per day, thus providing a robust transportation alternative to the city’s residents and tourists.

These overwhelming figures demonstrate the high levels of travel demand during this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays in Changzhou. With the continuous influx of passengers and vehicles, authorities have efficiently managed the flow, ensuring smooth and convenient traveling experiences for all visitors.

