Mass use cases for crypto will emerge by 2030 From CoinTelegraph

Coinbase Executive: Mass use cases for crypto will emerge by 2030

The launch of Base, the new Coinbase (NASDAQ:) blockchain, which has already taken on a leading role among layer-2 chains based on , dates back only to the end of July. On September 21, in fact, the chain recorded approximately 677,000 transactions, with 870,163 “new addresses consulted”, according to Etherscan. By way of comparison, Arbitrum, an important layer 2 launched in June 2021, recorded 925,000 transactions and 54,233 new addresses At the Messari’s Mainnet conference on Wednesday, September 20 in New York City, Jesse Pollak, head of protocols at Coinbase, told Cointelegraph that Base hosts hundreds of decentralized projects, including decentralized inflation oracles, reward projects for restaurants, an insurance aggregator, and everything in between. Pollak, one of the key architects of Project Base, met with Cointelegraph at the Mainnet conference for an interview that spanned from Coinbase’s vision for its new platform to the growing promise of decentralized applications (DApps) and the evolution of blockchain technology.

Cointelegraph: You stated that Base was created with a “clear vision: to bring the next million developers and the next billion users on-chain.” These are important numbers. How long will it take to reach them?

Jesse Pollak:It’s not so much a specific question of Base, but rather of the fact that a billion users will come on-chain, embracing the power of this new technology [cioè la blockchain], transparent, open and global, and developing applications that improve people’s lives. Base will obviously have an important role in this sense, but it is a much bigger challenge than us. As far as we are concerned, our role is to contribute to the growth of this reality.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

