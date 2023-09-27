Home » Mass use cases for crypto will emerge by 2030 From CoinTelegraph
News

Mass use cases for crypto will emerge by 2030 From CoinTelegraph

by admin
Mass use cases for crypto will emerge by 2030 From CoinTelegraph

Coinbase Executive: Mass use cases for crypto will emerge by 2030

The launch of Base, the new Coinbase (NASDAQ:) blockchain, which has already taken on a leading role among layer-2 chains based on , dates back only to the end of July. On September 21, in fact, the chain recorded approximately 677,000 transactions, with 870,163 “new addresses consulted”, according to Etherscan. By way of comparison, Arbitrum, an important layer 2 launched in June 2021, recorded 925,000 transactions and 54,233 new addresses At the Messari’s Mainnet conference on Wednesday, September 20 in New York City, Jesse Pollak, head of protocols at Coinbase, told Cointelegraph that Base hosts hundreds of decentralized projects, including decentralized inflation oracles, reward projects for restaurants, an insurance aggregator, and everything in between. Pollak, one of the key architects of Project Base, met with Cointelegraph at the Mainnet conference for an interview that spanned from Coinbase’s vision for its new platform to the growing promise of decentralized applications (DApps) and the evolution of blockchain technology.

Cointelegraph: You stated that Base was created with a “clear vision: to bring the next million developers and the next billion users on-chain.” These are important numbers. How long will it take to reach them?

Jesse Pollak:It’s not so much a specific question of Base, but rather of the fact that a billion users will come on-chain, embracing the power of this new technology [cioè la blockchain], transparent, open and global, and developing applications that improve people’s lives. Base will obviously have an important role in this sense, but it is a much bigger challenge than us. As far as we are concerned, our role is to contribute to the growth of this reality.

See also  The only way to the right path in the world - the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China talks about unswervingly taking the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics_News Channel_Zhongshan.com

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

You may also like

a training workshop on the use of the...

Judge Rules Trump Organization Responsible for Fraud in...

The Nutibara Hotel wants to house part of...

The Remarkable Transformation of Wuliang Suhai: From Environmental...

what are the symptoms and how to recognize...

The Armenian Foreign Ministry told Al-Ghad: What happened...

Secret Compartment Found in Daycare Reveals Hidden Drug...

Mayoral candidates invited to the Great Digital Debate...

AgID-Consip: “fundamental strategic collaboration for the digitalisation of...

Renowned Internist, Cardiologist, and Rheumatologist Dr. William Jana...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy