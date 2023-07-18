Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Accused of Posting Classified Documents on Social Media Challenges Detention, Cites Comparison to Trump

Title: Massachusetts National Guardsman Seeks Release, Citing Trump’s Precedent

Subtitle: Jack Teixeira argues that his detention for posting classified documents on social media should be reconsidered, as former President Donald Trump faces similar charges but was not held in custody.

In a surprising twist to an ongoing case, Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard accused of posting classified documents on social media, has requested a reconsideration of his detention. Teixeira’s defense lawyers argue that he should be granted release, pointing out that former US President Donald Trump faced the same federal charges without being held in custody. Prosecutors have not opposed his release.

However, in May, Judge David Hennessy ruled that the 21-year-old Teixeira would remain incarcerated until his trial date on charges under the Espionage Act. The judge stated that Teixeira posed a continuing threat to national security due to his alleged careless handling of highly sensitive information during his tenure in the National Guard.

In their filing on Monday, Teixeira’s legal team highlighted the release of other criminal defendants awaiting trial, including Trump and his co-defendant Walt Nauta. They argued that the judge’s decision to keep Teixeira detained should be reversed based on the government’s own reasoning in those cases.

The defense lawyers wrote, “Speculation that Mr. Teixeira is a flight risk by virtue of what he knows is completely undermined by the government’s reasoned decision not to seek pretrial detention in other espionage cases, including the most recent one for former President Donald Trump or his personal adviser, Waltine Nauta, both charged with, among other things, mishandling of classified national security information and conspiracy to obstruct justice.”

They further highlighted that even though Trump and Nauta possessed the means to flee the United States, their knowledge of national security information did not result in a request to surrender their passports, obviating concerns about flight risk.

Teixeira, Trump, and Nauta have all pleaded not guilty to their respective charges. According to charging documents, Teixeira had been granted authorization to access top-secret security areas. Starting in December 2022, he allegedly began posting information about classified documents online, including photos of these documents in January. The documents in question reportedly contained sensitive information such as wiretaps on key allies and adversaries and assessments on the state of the war in Ukraine.

Teixeira’s defense lawyers concluded their filing by asserting, “The government’s harebrained approach to pretrial release in these cases demonstrates that its argument for Mr. Teixeira’s pretrial detention based on the knowledge it allegedly retains is illusory.”

It remains to be seen how Judge Hennessy will respond to Teixeira’s request for release. The case has grabbed attention not only due to the seriousness of the charges but also because it draws parallels between the treatment of Teixeira and the former US president. As the legal battle continues, the outcome may have implications for future cases involving individuals accused of mishandling classified information.

