Massachusetts and Rhode Island Hit by Devastating Floods, Leominster Declares State of Emergency

Heavy Downpours Cause Flooding and State of Emergency in Leominster, Massachusetts

Leominster, Massachusetts – A deluge of heavy rain has led to severe flooding in parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, prompting one city to declare a state of emergency. The torrential downpours have resulted in water entering homes, creating sinkholes, and leaving drivers stranded.

Mayor Dean Mazzarella of Leominster, a city located 40 miles northwest of Boston, urged residents to stay indoors as roads became completely submerged on Monday night. Some homeowners were forced to evacuate when water infiltrated their basements. All schools in the area remained closed on Tuesday, with two shelters being set up to accommodate affected residents.

In an online statement, Mayor Mazzarella described the situation as a “huge lake” and advised people to seek higher ground until the flooding recedes. He emphasized the importance of finding a safe location and staying put until the danger has passed.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries so far. However, the local government issued a warning on Tuesday morning urging residents near the creek and the North Nashua River in Leominster to evacuate immediately. The precautionary measure was taken due to concerns over a possible issue at the Barrett Park Pond dam.

Assistance has been mobilized to tackle the crisis. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey disclosed that emergency and boat rescue teams have been deployed to Leominster and other affected communities. Governor Healey extended well wishes to residents and public safety officials grappling with the catastrophic flooding.

Details regarding the extent of the damage to homes and infrastructure are still emerging. As the situation develops, authorities will be working tirelessly to assess the impact and support those affected by the flooding in their recovery efforts.

The aftermath of this natural disaster serves as a reminder for individuals to remain vigilant during extreme weather events and heed the advice of local authorities to ensure their safety.

