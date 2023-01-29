On the night of Saturday, January 28, there was a massacre in Ciudad Bolívar, Antioquia. A hooded man began to shoot without saying a word about some people who were sharing in the street.

According to some statements, three of the victims died while another is struggling to survive.

Two of the attacked were identified as Jorge Barco and Deysión Durán.

The police immediately went to the area and began to investigate the attacker.

Finally, the first hypothesis that the authorities handle is that the murders were due to the economic control of the area by some criminal groups.