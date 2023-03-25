The authorities of the Department of La Guajira They investigate the motives that surrounded the murder of three menin events recorded in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Albania.

The victims are Rafael Antonio Sapuana, Luis Gregorio Brito Brito and Aldir Arafat Marchena Gil, 25 years old.

According to the authorities, being approximately 11:00 p.m. on Thursday the armed men arrived at the settlement where the citizens were to kill them.

All died of various injuries immediately, For this reason, some members of the Wayúu ethnic group claimed two of the bodies from the authorities.

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace, Indepaz, denounced that the event would be the massacre number 27 registered so far this year in the country.

In addition, he denounced that for a early warning issued by the Ombudsman’s Office, the risks that the municipality of Albania has due to the presence of illegal armed groups can be identified. Among these are the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, AGC, the ELN and other local gangs.