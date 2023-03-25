Home News Massacre in La Guajira left three victims
News

Massacre in La Guajira left three victims

by admin
Massacre in La Guajira left three victims

The authorities of the Department of La Guajira They investigate the motives that surrounded the murder of three menin events recorded in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Albania.

The victims are Rafael Antonio Sapuana, Luis Gregorio Brito Brito and Aldir Arafat Marchena Gil, 25 years old.

According to the authorities, being approximately 11:00 p.m. on Thursday the armed men arrived at the settlement where the citizens were to kill them.

All died of various injuries immediately, For this reason, some members of the Wayúu ethnic group claimed two of the bodies from the authorities.

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace, Indepaz, denounced that the event would be the massacre number 27 registered so far this year in the country.

In addition, he denounced that for a early warning issued by the Ombudsman’s Office, the risks that the municipality of Albania has due to the presence of illegal armed groups can be identified. Among these are the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, AGC, the ELN and other local gangs.

See also  Startup Tevel and Electra Vehicles open their Europa-Piemonte headquarters in Turin

You may also like

HR lounge met for the 101st time

Work of the Council of Government on Thursday,...

Cepeda will denounce the prosecutor Barbosa before the...

Battle for SPÖ leadership: 1000 new members in...

A fine wanted man who jumped from a...

Two men were killed during a coleo event...

The 2023 Kaifeng City Medical Security Management Service...

Tuchel brings assistant trainer with him – goalkeeping...

Mária Podhradská alias Spievanka: My husband’s illness brought...

BBC and Estéreo Picnic create a fun experience...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy