The Presidency of the Council of Ministers did not appear as a civil party in the new trial on the Piazza della Loggia massacre. This is what emerges from the first lines of the preliminary hearing against Roberto Zorzi, a suspect that he is not present in the courtroom. In addition to the families of the victims, the Municipality of Brescia and the trade unions that had called the demonstration on 28 May 1974 filed for civil action.

At the Palace of Justice in Brescia, the preliminary hearing concerns the new line of inquiry for the massacre of May 28, 1974. The Public Prosecutor’s Office has requested the indictment of Roberto Zorzi, who, as widely expected, is not present in the courtroom. Zorzi had not yet turned 21 on the day of the bomb explosion.

Born in Merano, but raised in the Veronese area, he now lives in the United States with an American passport. He is considered the material perpetrator and is accused of participating in the massacre with others, including Carlo Maria Maggi and Maurizio Tramonte, for “having participated in the meetings in which the attack was conceived, demonstrating his willingness to carry out the attack and however – reads the charge – reinforcing the purpose of the correi “.