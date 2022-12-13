The commemoration for the 53rd anniversary of the massacre in Piazza Fontana in Milan began amidst the protests staged in the square by the social centers for Alfredo Cospito, the anarchist imprisoned under the 41 bis. When Mayor Beppe Sala spoke after the wreaths were laid in front of the Banca Nazionale dell’Agricoltura, a group of young people interrupted him and started yelling. “We will not keep silent while the fascist state is about to kill our comrade Alfredo Cospito who is on hunger strike – they shouted -. For a massacre that never took place and without evidence, he is at 41 bis. A regime that must end for all prisoners that they are locked up and that they are not all mafiosi”.

Piazza Fontana, Mattarella: “Democracy was able to defend itself after the massacre” by the Milan editorial staff

December 12, 2022



One of the family members of the Piazza Fontana victims’ families association took the floor to recall that “we are here to remember our dead who died there in that bank 53 years ago. Just go home, we are here to remember our dead”. A concept reinforced by Mayor Sala who took the floor again to continue with his speech. “I ask for respect, not so much for myself, but for the relatives of the dead – he warned -. Contest me too but not the relatives of the dead who have experienced real pain, far greater than what you are experiencing at the moment”. The group of protesters from the social centers then left and the ceremony resumed.

The anniversary of the massacre, Piazza Fontana the strange investigation by Mister X in Valpreda by Massimo Pisa

December 12, 2022



Piazza Fontana, Sala: “Italy has been indignant for 53 years”

“Italy has been indignant for 53 years, that Milan has been indignant. And that indignation is the most unbreakable wall that the Piazza Fontana massacre has erected”. The mayor of Milan said this during the commemoration for the 53rd anniversary of the Piazza Fontana massacre. “I think that all of us who have gathered here, from the first to the last, consider it a shame, historical and civil, that more than 50 years after the events, an entire nation is forced to say as Pasolini did, ‘I know the names those responsible for the massacre in Milan on December 12, 1969’, and in reality not being able to pronounce those names – he added – because the swamp of history, including judicial history, prevented everyone from condemning them and promoted the survival not of memory, but of indignation”.

Massacre in Piazza Fontana, anti-fascist procession to remember “one of the most dramatic moments in our history”

The counter-procession then set off from Corso Venezia, organized as every year on the occasion of the anniversary of the Piazza Fontana massacre from anti-fascist, mestizo and supportive Milan. About 200 people responded to the organizers’ appeal by taking to the streets “against all fascism and all war”. Also participating in the procession are the Communist Refoundation, the Popular Union and the federation of Italian anarchists, as well as various trade unions such as Usb and the Students’ Union. Representatives of some social centers such as the Cantiere or the student collectives were present, but also the group that shortly before protested during the official ceremony in Piazza Fontana demanding the release of Alfredo Cospito, the anarchist imprisoned under the 41 bis.

The massacre in Piazza Fontana, the organizers explain, “remains one of the most dramatic moments for Milan and for the whole country”. Remembering Piazza Fontana “means knowing that the State and the US secret services – they add – detonated terrorist bombs in a Cold War scenario, where the atomic bomb was a fresh memory and its use seemed possible. Exactly like today”. And today’s appointment “is even more necessary in the face of the far-right government that has taken office and which highlights some similarities with the past fascist regime”. The procession started to the tune of ‘Bella ciao’ and then the demonstrators began chanting ‘Pinelli innocent murdered, we know who did it’.

A voluminous package in the shape of a parallelepiped, sealed with scotch tape, was found in a basket in Piazza Fontana in Milan: the bomb squad on the spot, who would have already ascertained that it was a non-dangerous package. In the meantime, on a wall in Corso Venezia a written in paint was found, “Against the state direct action”, signed with the symbol of the anarchists.