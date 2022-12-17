The tears of the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni per Nicoletta Golisanothe Civitavecchia accountant killed on Sunday 11 December in Fidene, together with three other women, by Claudio Campiti who shot during a condominium meeting.

Born in Civitavecchia, Nicoletta Goliasano began her school career here, up to the Guglielmotti classical high school, before moving to Rome in the early 1990s for university studies.