Massacre of Samarate, life sentence for the father-killer – News

Alessandro Maja, 57, was sentenced this afternoon to life imprisonment with 18 months of daytime insulation by the Assize Court of Busto Arsizio (Varese), for the double murder of his daughter Giulia, 16 years old, and his wife Stefania Pivetta, 56 years old, and for the attempted murder of the eldest son Nicolò, affected by hammers in the night between 3 and 4 May 2022, if). The sentence came after 5 hours of deliberation. Nicolò, 21 years old and the only survivor, was present in the courtroom. The prosecution had asked for life imprisonment and 18 months of solitary confinement and the defense of extenuating circumstances and the recognition of partial mental defect.

The immediate comment of his son Nicolò: “That’s right”

“That’s right”, comments Nicolò Maja. The young man, who has attended all the hearings since his physical conditions improved, in the past had wished for his father “the pain he deserves”.

