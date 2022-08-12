«Seventy-eight years have passed since the days of the Nazi-Fascist massacre carried out in the hamlets of Stazzema. Horror struck our lands, our people, testifying to the effects of perverse ideologies that are hostile to people’s dignity and freedom ”. This was stated by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. “The assassins, officers and soldiers of the SS, who carried out the massacre aided by fascists in the area – he continues -, manifested inconceivable inhumanity to the end, hitting hundreds of innocent people, slaughtering the elderly, women, children, exterminated with ferocity, leaving tortured bodies and burned. The memory of the massacre of Sant’Anna di Stazzema is, for the whole of Europe, a constant push to keep in first place the theme of respect for people’s lives, of peace as a necessary historical horizon, of participation in common perspectives of life. and development. The profound mark of such a great horror is indelibly engraved in the conscience of the Republic. From the reaction to that abyss came the moral and civil redemption of our people, the second Risorgimento of our country. This is the starting point for the roots of a civil coexistence which found its architraves in the Constitution ».

“The Italians – continues the head of state – owe great gratitude to the few surviving witnesses, to the families of the victims, to those who have worked over the years to reconstruct circumstances and events, to reconstruct individual stories. Their testimony was precious, helping to build a living memorial, intimately connected to the values ​​and principles that govern the life of our community: a permanent warning to the generations that follow one another “.

«The massacre of Sant’Anna di Stazzema represents one of the deepest wounds inflicted by Nazi-Fascism on our country. That morning of August 12, 1944, the very essence of humanity was violated by the massacre of 560 unarmed civilian victims, including the elderly, women and 130 children, ”declared the President of the Senate Elisabetta Casellati. “78 years later, the memory of that massacre reminds us that the repudiation of war and violence is an essential duty for our Republic and one of the pillars on which it was founded,” she concluded.