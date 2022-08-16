Home News Massacre of the boys in Godega, the prefect: the curve is not dangerous, the fault of the high speed
The prefect of Treviso, Angelo Sidoti

The statements at the end of the meeting after the tragedy on the eve of August 15th, in which four young people lost their lives

Mattia Toffoletto

August 16, 2022

TREVISO. «The curve is not dangerous, otherwise it would have been signaled so. We have verified that the cause of the accident, with a very high probability, was the speeding. I invite young people to be extremely careful: do not feel invincible, just a tenth of a second and the irreparable happens ». Thus the prefect Angelo Sidoti, today Tuesday 16 August, at the end of the summit in the Prefecture convened in the aftermath of the massacre of the children of Godega Sant’Urbano, the terrible traffic accident on Sunday night cost the lives of four young people.

Video: the prefect’s statements

Massacre of the boys in Godega, the prefect: the curve is not dangerous, the cause is the high speed

The mayor of Godega, Paola Guzzo, participated with the police, with whom the prefect shared the need to strengthen the road signs on the stretch of road affected by the accident: new signs, checkering on the asphalt, noisy bands, light signaling of the speed, a special guardrail.

See also  Cervo in the street at Casonetto, a car destroyed

