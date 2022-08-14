Thus Roberto Campagna, mayor of Cordignano, the town of residence of two of the four young people (Daniele De Re and Xhuliano Kellici) who lost their lives last night in the road accident that took place nearby. The mayor of Godega promises interventions on the road where two other young people died two years ago

TREVISO. “Thirty years ago the province of Treviso was among the most affected by those phenomena we called ‘the Saturday night massacres’ but then, little by little, the situation had progressively improved and the number of road accidents was aligned with the average. For some time it seems that we have gone back, I cannot focus on the reasons, something must be done again “.

Thus Roberto Campagna, mayor of Cordignano (Treviso), municipality of residence of two of the four young people (Daniele De Re and Xhuliano Kellici) who lost their lives last night in the road accident that took place not far away, in Godega Sant’Urbano (Treviso) .

Massacre of the boys of Godega, a resident: “Two other boys died here two years ago”

Massacre of the boys of Godega, a resident: “Two other boys died here two years ago”

Therefore, not a problem linked to the particular stretch of road, in which another fatal accident had occurred in the recent past, according to the mayor, but an issue linked to a loss of awareness of the risks associated with incorrect driving behavior.

“They were all young people, whoever was behind the wheel was therefore fresh out of driving school – continues Campagna – and therefore the basic rules for safety on the road had to have them in mind. We do not yet know the causes, it is out of place to indicate responsibility right now. ; but my reflection is linked in the abstract to everything that is observed daily while traveling, from distractions to the cell phone to trivial forgetfulness even simply inserting an arrow “.

Massacre of the boys in Godega, the residents: “The streets must be fixed”

Massacre of the boys in Godega, the residents: “The streets must be fixed”

The mayor of Godega: we will make interventions on that road

Two years ago it happened “at the previous tree” to crash into a car with two young people on board who died instantly. Now, therefore, “we will seriously consider which countermeasures to adopt”. Thus the mayor of Godega Sant’Urbano (Treviso), Paola Guzzo, a few hours after the road accident that occurred in the territory of the municipality, in which four boys aged 18 and 19 lost their lives last night. “None of them lived in Godega – adds Guzzo – but this does not mean that we do not feel the tragedy that affects the community today as ours, we sincerely cling to the pain of the families”.

In relation to the point at which the event happened, the mayor points out that it is a street of municipal competence, therefore on which it is his administration that can intervene with any deterrent and increased safety tools, which presents a curve at the end of a long straight.

“If you arrive too fast, as happened two years ago – continues the mayor – it is easy to lose control. Compared to today’s episode we still do not know the causes, but there are clear similarities with the previous one”.