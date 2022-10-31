Home News Massacres of the Nazi-fascists, over a thousand requests for compensation from families, but there are only 55 million available
Massacres of the Nazi-fascists, over a thousand requests for compensation from families, but there are only 55 million available

Massacres of the Nazi-fascists, over a thousand requests for compensation from families, but there are only 55 million available

There are hundreds and hundreds of stories of Nazi crimes, until now kept only in the memory of Italian families, but which will soon enter the courtrooms. Survivors of massacres, relatives of victims deported to concentration camps, children who saw their parents murdered in the countryside as they fled the roundups. From north to south of Italy, a flood of claims for compensation for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the forces of the Third Reich during the Second World War has arrived.

