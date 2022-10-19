According to Massimo Ammaniti, child neuropsychiatrist and psychoanalyst, honorary professor at the Sapienza University of Rome, the success of the Psychologist Bonus demonstrates some interesting things. And it should stimulate reflection on politics.

How do you interpret the success of the Bonus?

“Establishing it was a good decision. We are partially emerging from the long period of the pandemic and among young people and adolescents there is a sharp increase in anxiety states, reaching 21% compared to 11% before the arrival of the Covid.