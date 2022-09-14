

Illustration by Andrea Serio

I get off the train in Gavirate, in the province of Varese, and outside the station I find Massimo Pericolo waiting for me. Black jumpsuit, white Moncler down jacket and very short hair, she looks less than her 29 years old. We get into his black Audi and leave for the restaurant. “I woke up late and had breakfast at noon. I ate three eggs with chilli, but I’m still a little hungry, ”the rapper tells me as we walk along the provincial road under a gray sky. Massimo Pericolo is “agitated like the lake that bathes the beach”, to quote Golden sands, one of his best songs. His energy can turn into restlessness, but today it manifests itself above all in enthusiasm and desire to show me the places where he grew up, and where he decided to continue living even after his success.

The lakes in the area, that of Varese and above all Lake Maggiore, have always made him melancholy, but he is fond of us, he says. His songs speak of this region and describe the life of the Lombard province in a crude and poetic way. When his debut album was released in 2019, Always shawlhis style has established itself as an absolute novelty in Italian hip hop. In 2020 he released the second album, Just everythingand on August 31, 2021, the biography also arrived The lord of the woods (Rizzoli). Thanks to all this he managed to buy a house, a feat that seemed impossible to him until a few years ago. “I went through a shitty time last summer, but now I’m back in line, imposing a serious routine on myself. I usually get up at nine, meditate for ten minutes and have breakfast. Then I read a bit, work out and have lunch. I work in the afternoon. I’m writing some songs for the next record, but I want to take it slow and focus on the tour. We have already postponed it twice ”. See also Coronavirus in Sardinia: 28 new cases and no victims What do you read in this period? “I finished last night The new Justine of the Marquis de Sade. I discovered his books by accident when I was a teenager. I recognize myself in his vision of the world: I too am an atheist and nihilist, ugly. In recent years I have also been interested in Schopenhauer and Gabriel García Márquez. My passions – music, books, meditation and training in the gym – help me not to go completely crazy ”.

Massimo Pericolo’s real name is Alessandro Vanetti, but friends have always called him Vane. He was born in 1992 in Gallarate and lived his first years in Malgesso, nearby. After the divorce of his parents, when he was still small, he made several trips with his mother: Treviso, Catania and then back to the province of Varese. She struggled to find a job, her father lived with her brother and didn’t help them. They had little money. It is in this period that Massimo Pericolo wrote the first songs and thought he would like to be a rapper. At eighteen, after leaving school, he left home and moved to Brebbia, a town of about three thousand inhabitants in the province of Varese. It was in an old building that in these parts they call “The condominium”. We walk past it and she shows me the window on the second floor, where she lived. When he lived there he pretended to support himself, until in June 2014 the police went to pick him up at home at dawn. He had ended up in the wiretapping of an anti-drug operation called Scialla semper, which then gave the title to his debut album. Four months in prison and eight months under house arrest. See also Qin Gang was interviewed by US media. What did Xinhua delete | Axis of Evil | Tariffs After that experience he was convinced of one thing: “Prison is fuel on fire, it is useless. We must re-educate and not punish. I’ve never voted in my life, but I’ve always thought Marco Pannella was cool. On prison, or on issues such as the legalization of soft drugs, he had some good ideas ”. We arrive at the Village grill & kitchen, a restaurant on the shore of Lake Varese. “As a kid I did kung fu. At eighteen, I also spent three months in a Shaolin temple in China, training every day like a madman. Shortly before they arrested me I had decided to become an instructor, now I can no longer due to my criminal record. But one day I would like to open a gym, ”he says as he eats his steak with potatoes. “Another great passion are sharks. I have a fucking fear of the sea, and I am obsessed with reading stuff and seeing themed movies, come on Shark a Sharknado”.

Released from prison, Alessandro Vanetti decided to try music: both by organizing evenings in the clubs in the area with the name Massimo Pericolo, and by writing more and more songs. But the turning point came thanks to a chance meeting in Milan with the producer and DJ Phra, founder of the electronic music duo Crookers, who made him sign a record deal and became his producer. The rapper’s first single, 7 billionwas released in January 2019. It is a violent piece of social denunciation, of harsh criticism of institutions, politics and law enforcement, but the deeper message is contained in the final verse: “I just want a decent life”. See also Ukraine's request to accelerate entry into the EU commented on by the European media “Rap isn’t talking about the street, it’s talking about you. There is a lot of rhetoric in Italian rap. Movies are mentioned and a criminal aesthetic pursued, but it’s all a sham. We should focus on the way of writing, in that sense I’m an old school fan. The aim is to become authors, not criminals ”. We go back in the car to reach the Bozza beach, on Lake Maggiore. Massimo Pericolo smokes a cigarette and remembers when he used to come here with his ex-girlfriend to walk in the mud through the mud. “I hardly come here anymore, I never have time, what a pity”. Suddenly we realize it’s late, I have to take the train. “Don’t worry, you don’t lose it,” says the rapper. Like a rally driver, he whizzes through the streets of Gavirate. When there are four minutes left for my train to leave, I ask him about his relationship with the police. “I don’t have anything to do with them anymore, luckily,” he replies. “A couple of years ago, while I was training in the gym, a guy came to ask me for a selfie. After he said to me: ‘Ah, anyway I’m a carabiniere’. I was quite blown away by it, ”he laughs. At the station we say goodbye hastily and I run towards the train stopped at the platform. I take it by a hair.