For months he had been the man on the run, the number one wanted man who first managed to escape from prison during a leave to visit his mother’s grave and then to hide in the woods above Lake Como. In reality, while the area was sieved, Massimo Riella, 49, was already far away, having fled abroad. Even if, now, the 49-year-old has been extradited from Tirana.

Massimo Riella’s escape on leave to visit his mother’s grave

It was last March 12 when Riella had escaped from prison in Como: he had asked to be able to go and greet his mother at her grave, but once he arrived at the cemetery of Brenzio, a small fraction of Gravedona, on the top of Lake Como, he had attacked the agents of the escort and had disappeared.

He had taken refuge for months, according to the investigators, in the woods of upper Lake Como, areas he knew well, probably helped by some friends, but searches had led to nothing; hence the hypothesis that he had fled abroad.

The operation was carried out by personnel of the International Police Cooperation Service (Scip), an operational branch of the Central Directorate of the Criminal Police, following an extradition procedure with Montenegro. The flight on which the ex-fugitive returned to Italy, which departed from Tirana airport, landed yesterday at Rome’s Leonardo Da Vinci airport.

From hunting in the woods of Como to fleeing abroad: this is how Massimo Riella was arrested

Riella, with precedents for crimes against property, was arrested on 12 July in Podgorica (Montenegro) after an investigation carried out by the central investigative unit of the penitentiary police in collaboration with the Carabinieri of Menaggio.

A European arrest warrant had been issued against him and the agents of the penitentiary police of Milan, thanks to telephone interceptions and the support of the Montenegrin authorities, had identified his refuge: an apartment on the outskirts of the Montenegrin capital, where he was arrested and taken in prison, awaiting extradition. A few days ago he was handed over to the Albanian authorities, in agreement with the Italian ones, to get him to Italy as quickly as possible.

Massimo Riella, who is the former fugitive who managed to escape on his mother’s grave

His story looks like a little movie. It had all started in December 2021when the man – behind a complicated story between pdrug problems, resistance to public officials, illicit possession of weapons intended for poaching and theft – he had been arrested because he was surprised by the finance police in a car with a friend while he was under house arrest. The reason: the robbery committed the previous October against two ninety-year-olds in Consiglio di Rumo (fraction of Gravedona ed Uniti, in the Como area): he has always denied any responsibility, but the evidence collected by the carabinieri pointed in that direction. Wearing a balaclava, he had entered the house of the elderly couple and had thrown them to the ground, inflicting head injuries on him and pressing a tea towel over her mouth, then he had threatened them to take away the 700 euros they kept at home, these the accusations. As he walked away from the crime scene, however, he had dropped the knife used to threaten her husband and wife to the ground and the Menaggio carabinieri had found his DNA on the weapon.

After the escape, too his daughter Silvia had written him a letter opened on social networks on the occasion of Father’s Day, on March 19th. “Rather than being in jail to serve a charge that didn’t belong to him, he preferred to escape and live as a fugitive. Believe me, it’s worse than being in jail – his father had defended – At least there you have a warm bed, a ready meal and some people with whom to spend the day. Instead now who knows where you are, in the cold, without food and clean clothes. Surely the gesture he made was not optimal and respectful of the law, but on the other hand it was done in his own way and You can’t change a man at 50.” To conclude: “I love you dad, despite everything, as I always say. Because you put me through it, but you’re still my dad. And I say best wishes, a hug from your daughter”. With the hope that “all this routine will end soon”.