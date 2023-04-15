MASSIMO TROISI – The sixth volume of “Visions of Cinema” dedicated to the actor

The figure of the great actor and director Massimo Troisi will be celebrated during the fourth edition of NapoliCittàLibro – Book and Publishing Fair, scheduled from 13 to 16 April at the Congress Center of the Maritime Station of Naples. The sixth volume of “Visioni di Cinema – Quaderni di Visioni Corte Film Festival”, dedicated to Massimo Troisi on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of his birth, will be presented on Sunday 16 April, at 3 pm.

The volume, edited by the journalist Giuseppe Mallozzi, aims to be a reflection on the dualism of the human being, showing how courage and fragility can coexist. A volume evident in the protagonist’s indecision and mood swings, always played by Troisi himself. Love is also central, to emerge the difficulties in relationships with emancipated women, with characters called to behave in a manner contrary to their traditional beliefs. Massimo Troisi has revolutionized theater and cinema with his gentle comedy that stands out in the typically Neapolitan mimicry and gestures, which have become his actor’s mask. His way of speaking, often difficult to understand, is an inimitable peculiarity of the characters he played. The modernity of his cinema is precisely in proposing the insecure and complex anti-hero, with an evasive gaze due to his shyness, clearly visible in the river of words that flows to mask it awkwardly.

The sixth in the series of “Visions of Cinema – Quaderni di Visioni Corte Film Festival” aims to be a tribute to the great actor and director of San Giorgio a Cremano, on the occasion of the seventieth anniversary of his birth. The film critics Ciro Borrelli, Gisella Calabrese, Gordiano Lupi, Domenico Palattella, Ignazio Senatore participated with their writings, delving into various aspects of his career.

The book, published by Ali Ribelli, is available in all online stores and bookshops.