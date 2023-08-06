Massive attack on Ukrainian territory

Between the evening of August 5 and this morning, the Russian army massively attacked various regions of the Ukrainian territory in several waves with Iranian air and sea-launched missiles and dronesthe Kyiv Air Force said on Telegram. Flak intercepted and destroyed 13 Kalibr cruise missiles, 17 Kh-101/X-555 cruise missiles and 27 Shahed drones. “In the two waves the Russians used 14 sea-launched Kalibr and three air-launched Kh-47 Kinzhal ballistic missiles, later drones, Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea and cruise missiles fired from the Caspian Sea.”

Kiev, two civilians killed by bombing in Donetsk

Two civilians were killed and two wounded during last day’s Russian shelling in the Donetsk region. This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, quoted by Ukrinform. Yesterday, Russian troops launched attacks in the Donetsk, Gorlivka and Lysychansk directions.

Russian ports targeted by Kiev

You bring Russia into Ukraine’s sights in a crucial new phase of the war. Kiev in the last 48 hours has shown that it can target Russian military and Russian ships with marine drones. The attacks have been documented by the dissemination of videos relating to the operations, which may not remain isolated episodes.

According to Ukraine, the new strategy appears destined to open up a new front in the conflict and to undermine the certainties of the enemy. The ports targeted by Kiev “fall within an area at risk of war” highlighted the Ukrainian Navy, turning the spotlight on Anapa, Novorossiysk, Gelendzhik, Tuapse, Sochi and Taman.

Ukraine makes no secret of its intentions, wants to step up its drone strikes against Russian targets as stated by the secretary of national security of the Kiev government, Oleksiy Danilov. “Russian targets are the best training ground for Ukrainian weapons and their promotion on the global market,” he tweeted. “With each new mission, combat and naval drones are becoming more and more accurate, but the operators are also becoming more experienced and the technique improves along with the strategy,” said Danilov, arguing that “now the missions have to be carried out in wider and at a greater distance”.

Moscow’s response: Kiev wants an environmental catastrophe

The answer from Moscow came through the words of the former president and current vice president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev: Kiev, he said, wanted to cause an “environmental catastrophe” in the Black Sea with the attack on a Russian tanker , and hinted that Moscow may launch further attacks on Ukrainian ports in response to attacks on shipping in the Black Sea. “They only understand cruelty and force. Clearly for them the attacks on Izmail and Odessa were not enough,” he written on Telegram.

