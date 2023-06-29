Home » Massive call for work nationwide on July 11
News

Massive call for work nationwide on July 11

by admin
Massive call for work nationwide on July 11

The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, through its head, Rolando Castro, informs about the next massive call for work this coming July 11 of this year.

The head of the State portfolio indicated that people who need a job must appear at any of the 14 departmental headquarters of the Ministry of Labor.

“More than seven thousand vacancies available in different areas,” highlighted Minister Rolando Castro.

The hours of attention to receive people interested in jobs will be from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

See also  Tunisia turns the page with a presidential constitution - Pierre Haski

You may also like

Hedges and meadows burn in Mundelsheim: plants catch...

Learning season丨Being a vanguard and commando in the...

Transport Authority: Continued hot weather makes roads tight

Kaleidoscope

A reminder after the due date is unnecessary...

The death toll in the Russian attack on...

NASA plans to carry out a mining test...

Raid in North Rhine-Westphalia and Hesse

36℃ is another sauna day-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

The United States had no mercy on Saint...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy