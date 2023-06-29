Massive call for work nationwide on July 11

The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, through its head, Rolando Castro, informs about the next massive call for work this coming July 11 of this year.

The head of the State portfolio indicated that people who need a job must appear at any of the 14 departmental headquarters of the Ministry of Labor.

“More than seven thousand vacancies available in different areas,” highlighted Minister Rolando Castro.

The hours of attention to receive people interested in jobs will be from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

