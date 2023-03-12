



Athens. – More than 15,000 people, according to the police, protested this Sunday in Athens for the railway accident that on February 28 left 57 dead, in a new day of massive mobilizations throughout the country against the conservative government, which the protesters blame due to the state of deterioration of the infrastructures.

Thousands of workers, university students, and schoolchildren marched through the center of the capital to demand that justice be done and denounce the privatization policies in the railway sector.

“Privatizations cost lives” and “You are murderers”, could be read on banners raised by protesters in front of the Greek Parliament.

Traffic has been cut in several central streets of Athens, while several metro stations have also been closed.

“We will not leave you alone. We will not let this crime be forgotten,” said the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), Dimitris Kutsumbas, who participated in the protest.

In Thessaloniki, Greece’s second city, thousands of university students and workers also took to the streets in protest against the government’s policies.

“May anger become overthrow” could be read on one of the banners.

Greece has been experiencing massive protests for almost two weeks now due to the accident that occurred on the night of February 28, when a passenger train collided head-on with a freight train north of the city of Larissa, which caused 57 deaths, in its mostly young university students.

The mobilizations will also continue next week in the framework of a 24-hour general strike, called for Thursday by the unions of the private and public sectors, GSEE and ADEDY, and whose main demand is that the “true culprits be found.” » for Larisa’s «crime».

Last Wednesday, more than 40,000 people, according to the police, and up to 60,000, according to some media, demonstrated in Athens as part of a general strike in the public sector, one of the largest mobilizations in recent years in the country.

The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has assumed political responsibility for the accident and has acknowledged that in the section where it occurred there were no security measures that could have prevented it.

Up to now, four officials from the state railway company OSE have been charged, including a station manager who has admitted to the Prosecutor’s Office that he put the passenger train on the same track as a freight convoy coming in the opposite direction.

The accident and the wave of public indignation that it has unleashed occurs less than two months before the general elections, the date of which has not yet been set, although, according to the Greek media, the most likely day for it to be held would be May 21. .EFE