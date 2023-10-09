Massive Protests in Guatemala Demand Resignation of Public Ministry Authorities over Actions Against Elected President

Massive protests continue in Guatemala against authorities of the Public Ministry, specifically the attorney general and head of the Prosecutor’s Office, Consuelo Porras Argueta. Over 80 roads in Guatemala have remained blocked by protesters demanding Porras Argueta’s immediate resignation.

The General Directorate of Road Protection and Safety of Guatemala reported that four of the blocked sections are located in the capital city. The protests initially started on Monday led by the indigenous organization 48 cantons of the Totonicapán department. Throughout the week, various unions and the general population have shown massive support for the protests.

The protesters are calling for the resignation of Porras Argueta due to allegations of interference in the electoral process that saw the victory of academic Bernardo Arévalo de León in August. Arévalo de León himself accused Porras Argueta of attempting a “coup d’état” to prevent his inauguration in January 2024.

The blockades, which began on October 2 with the closure of twenty road points, have now reached a total of 82 blocked roads. Several departments in the western part of the country have practically halted work due to the protests.

The 48 cantons of Totonicapán, now completing a week of protest, have made it clear that they will not end the blockades until Porras Argueta resigns. Additionally, a group from the indigenous community and other protesters are gathered in front of the headquarters of the Public Ministry in Guatemala City to express their discontent with the institution.

These demands for resignation come after the Prosecutor’s Office’s unprecedented intervention in the local electoral process. The office seized voting records and conducted raids on the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and the Semilla Movement, the party Arévalo de León belongs to.

Porras Argueta and the leadership of the Public Ministry have faced sanctions in recent years, including the withdrawal of their US visas, for allegations of undermining justice in Guatemala.

According to reports from the newspaper Nuestro Diario, some of the areas that remained blocked yesterday and are expected to remain closed today include the Old route to Amatitlán, crossing to Olintepeque; Chiquimulilla, Santa Rosa, La Ermita border in Chiquimula; entrance to Patzié, passage from Tecpán to Chiche.

In the capital city, the University of San Carlos entrance, Calzaca Aguilar Batres, Boca del Monte, Villa Canales, and Calzada San Juan Plaza La Florida are among the blocked areas.

The protests in Guatemala show no signs of abating as the population stands firm in their demands for the resignation of Consuelo Porras Argueta.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

