A massive reception had the last calls of Valle INN.

This was reported by Pedro Andrés Bravo, Secretary of Economic Development and Competitiveness of the Valley, who recalled that the Valle INN Civismo, Media and Buenaventura Youth calls have already closed.

With more than 900 registered entrepreneurs, the calls for Valle INN Civismo, Jóvenes Buenaventura and Media closed.

These economic strengthening programs promoted by Governor Clara Luz Roldán seek to continue the growth and development dynamics of the department.

Pedro Bravo said that “we achieved the objectives by expanding the call so that people could register and strengthen their productive units. 219 people participated in the Valle INN Medios de Comunicación call, 413 initiatives for Jóvenes Buenaventura and 280 for the Valle INN Civismo fund”.

The winner selection process will continue with the evaluation of compliance with the requirements.

“We are going to call them to make the support before the jury and then the results come. We are guaranteeing the resources and we are making the Valley productive, profitable and sustainable”, added the departmental official.

Resources

It should be noted that, for each of the calls, the Government of Valle del Cauca allocated one billion pesos that will be represented in inputs, equipment and tools that the winners will receive this year to strengthen their productive units.

The deadline for entrepreneurs and micro-entrepreneurs to register for these programs had been extended until January 30.

With the closure of this call, the departmental government reiterates its commitment to continue supporting entrepreneurs in Valle del Cauca.

This program has reached the 42 municipalities of the department.

Photo: Government of the Valley

Comments