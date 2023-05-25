Massive Russian night air raids on Kiev again

Russia has “again attacked Kiev from the air,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kiev’s civil and military administration, wrote in the Telegram online service on Thursday. The air alert in the city lasted more than three hours. “The attack was massive,” Popko continued. Russia is attacking “in multiple waves,” with pauses between drone strikes.

According to the Ukrainian military, all drone attacks were repelled. “A hundred percent result. 36 out of 36,” wrote the Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk, on his Telegram channel on Thursday. He praised the anti-aircraft defense for their work. According to information from Kiev, these were Shahed drones of Iranian design.

Targeted at critical infrastructure

According to media reports, the drones were launched from both the north and south. According to the Ukrainian military, Russia was apparently targeting critical infrastructure and military objects in the west of the country. Authorities also reported night air alerts in other parts of the country, including Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine and Chernivtsi in the west of the country.

Meanwhile, the governor deployed by Russia on the annexed peninsula of Crimea reported that their air defenses shot down six drones during the night. There were no injuries, Sergei Axyonov wrote on the short message service Telegram.

The night shelling of Ukraine by Russia has increased again since the beginning of May, especially around Kiev. Just four days ago, Russia launched massive rocket attacks on the Ukrainian capital. According to Popko, head of the military administration, Kiev was attacked twelve times in May.

When it comes to drones, Russia relies primarily on the Shahed missiles built in Iran. The flying robots, most of which are equipped with explosive charges, are designed to fall on their targets in a manner similar to rockets. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, around 1,160 such drones have already been deployed. He therefore called on the Iranians to stop supplying these weapons to Russia.

